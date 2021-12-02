YSU holds second rally to save academic programs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The YSU faculty union will join students and the community Thursday to fight to save multiple programs at the university.



It is the second rally they have hosted about the program cuts.

In total there are 26 programs that the board has decided to cut after this year. That includes 8 associate’s programs, 12 bachelor’s degree programs and 6 master’s programs.



But the YSU OEA says that many of these programs, specifically those that are art and cultural based, are too important to just cut.

“It makes YSU unique and I think when you start to cut those sorts of centers. I mean, these aren’t even just programs, these are also centers. I think people are waking up and saying this is not good for YSU. It’s not good for the students. It’s not good for the community,” said YSU OEA spokesperson Mark Vopat.

Vopat says that these programs make a well rounded student and that having these courses offered for YSU students makes them stand out when entering the job market.

The university says this is due to budget cuts, which are caused by a decline in enrollment.

However, the YSU faculty union says there are other ways to cut costs without losing programs, some of which have local cultural ties. Spokesperson and faculty member Mark Vopat says the union has proposed looking into other non-academic parts of the university to save money.

“Let’s look at how we spend our money on the administrative side. Let’s look where we’re investing in those areas, in those other areas of the university. Let’s look at how much we’re spending on athletics,” Vopat said.

Vopat says that the university has been reactive when in comes to the budget, and not reactive. He used Cleveland State as an example of a university that has faced similar budget problems but has managed to get away without cutting programs. He says cutting academic programs should be a last resort.

Thursday’s rally is scheduled to start right here outside the Kilcawley Center at 9:30 a.m.

If you would like to attend and are not a student, parking passes will be available.