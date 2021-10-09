YSU holds homecoming festivities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University held its annual homecoming parade Saturday.

Floats, bands, Greek Life and student organizations were all part of the parade.

They gathered on Wood Street and marched up Fifth Avenue past the football stadium.

Crowds assembled on both sides of the street. Prizes were awarded to the first, second and third place float entries as well as three honorable mention categories.

They even included the younger kids in the festivities with State Farm Kids Day at the corner of Fifth and Lincoln avenues.

The pregame tailgate event included bounce houses, slides and t-shirts for the kids to get into the game for free.

State Farm has partnered with YSU on the event for over 20 years.

“We love to support the community. Youngstown State is an integral part of the community so we want to make sure we’re out, we’re handing out some things, making sure the kids have a good time,” said State Farm manager Nick Perrico.

The event was originally scheduled for September but was rescheduled due to weather.