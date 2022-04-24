YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There were many people out on Youngstown State University’s campus on Sunday raising money for the American Cancer Society.

Relay for Life raises money for support services, health programs and cancer research.

Participants honor loved ones lost to cancer and celebrate cancer survivors.

For YSU alumnus and childhood cancer survivor Ben Dalrymple, the event is something close to his heart.

“Cancer affects everyone so I think you can find anyone on the street and ask them. They know a family member, a friend, and you know somebody who’s been affected by cancer so its important for us all to get together and just have fun and raise money and build that awareness,” Dalrymple said.

Relay for Life events go until 8 p.m. Sunday at Farmer’s National Bank Field.