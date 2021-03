Tuesday's clinic will be the first of two

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU is holding its first on-campus COVID vaccine clinic Tuesday.

It starts at 8 a.m.

This is the first of two clinics. The second will be on April 6.

The clinics at YSU are for students, staff members and their families.

All appointments have already been booked for both clinics. YSU said 2,000 people have made reservations.

There’s no word on whether more clinics are scheduled.

Students from YSU’s School of Nursing will be doing the shots.