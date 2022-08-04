YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Police Department is hiring police officers.

The positions are full-time and pay $42,000 to $61,000 per year.

Officers also get an extra 60 cents an hour for a criminal justice degree and 30 cents an hour shift differential.

“We are seeking the best and brightest individuals who want to make a change in their lives and a difference in the community,” administrators wrote on their job posting.

Other benefits include health care coverage and free tuition at YSU for the employee and their immediate family.

Qualifications include a basic peace officer training certificate.

Apply online at: https://jobs.ysu.edu/postings/8523.