YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University graduate and now-professor Stephen Philip Harvey hosted an album release party in Youngstown Saturday night.

“We are having an album release concert for our album “Smash.” It’s a collection of nine compositions for a jazz orchestra that are inspired by comic book archetypes, superhero character archetypes, tropes and things like that,” Harvey said.

He said childhood favorites inspire his music.

“I grew up on comics and Saturday morning cartoons and things like that so when I started writing suites for jazz orchestra, I thought it would be really cool to represent these things musically,” Harvey said.

Now he teaches at YSU and composes music for a 17-piece orchestra.

“Almost like a family reunion right now so for the last hour, I’ve been walking around hugging all the people that I’ve been playing with or like studied with me at Youngstown or taught me,” Harvey said.

“Smash” is Harvey’s second recorded album. He’s working on another to come out next year.