YSU Foundation receives more than $8.5 million to support students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Foundation received record-high funds of over $8.5 million to support students in the 2019-2020 academic year.

According to the YSU Foundation, 5,394 students will benefit from the money.

“They want students to flourish and succeed while pursuing their dreams of higher education,” said YSU President Jim Tressel. “The increase in giving could not have been possible without the kindness of alumni and friends.”

The foundation has raised more than $40 million in new endowed scholarships through the first five years of its seven-year “We See Tomorrow” campaign.