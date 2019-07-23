YSU Foundation announces new scholarship, endowment for pre-veterinary students

The endowment will go toward the operations, support and projects of the YSU Pre-Veterinarian Society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Marjorie Hartman Foundation created a new scholarship and endowment that will benefit Youngstown State University students who are enrolled in the Pre-Veterinary program.

To receive the new scholarship, students need to be a graduate or resident of Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Mercer or Lawrence counties. Students also must attend YSU full-time and maintain a 3.0 GPA.

The endowment will go toward the operations, support and projects of the YSU Pre-Veterinarian Society.

Marjorie Hartman, who lived in Austintown, established the foundation shortly before her death in 2008 to benefit animal welfare in the Mahoning Valley. She was a life-long animal lover and was later self-employed as a dog groomer.

YSU Foundation President Paul McFadden explained they are grateful for the contribution.

“Her legacy will live on through both the scholarship and endowment and will impact future generations of YSU students,” McFadden said.