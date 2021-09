YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU football team will sport special gear to remember 9/11.

The Penguins are playing on September 11 for the first time since 2010.

The team’s helmets will have a¬†patriotic Y this week.

YSU has worn the decals on different occasions through the years, usually later in the season around Veterans Day.

There will also be a 9/11 decal on the back of the helmet in the shape of the Pentagon.

YSU plays Michigan State at noon Saturday.