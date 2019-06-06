Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

YSU finance committee discussing possible tuition and fee hike

Local News

by: Stan Boney

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown State, YSU generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, Youngstown State University’s Finance and Facilities Committee will discuss a proposed increase in tuition and fees.

The proposal is to increase the undergraduate and graduate rates by 2% each.

Undergraduate students could see an increase of $80 a semester to just over $4,100.

The cost for graduate students could go up by $120 to almost $6,200.

Doctoral students would see the biggest increase — 4.6% to $6,500 a semester.

There’s also a proposal to slightly raise some room and board fees.

If the committee approves, the entire board of trustees will vote on the increases Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story