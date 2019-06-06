YSU finance committee discussing possible tuition and fee hike

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, Youngstown State University’s Finance and Facilities Committee will discuss a proposed increase in tuition and fees.

The proposal is to increase the undergraduate and graduate rates by 2% each.

Undergraduate students could see an increase of $80 a semester to just over $4,100.

The cost for graduate students could go up by $120 to almost $6,200.

Doctoral students would see the biggest increase — 4.6% to $6,500 a semester.

There’s also a proposal to slightly raise some room and board fees.

If the committee approves, the entire board of trustees will vote on the increases Thursday.