YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This weekend is Youngstown State University’s 24th annual Summer Festival of the Arts.



It’s the second year that it’s being hosted at Wean Park.

Those who go can expect to see more than 70 local and national vendors. Artists are selling original work, like paintings and jewelry.

The event’s organizer said this festival showcases the vibrant art scene in Youngstown.

“We’ve got the museums, we have regional theaters, we’ve got all different individual artists and arts groups, and so this is really one of those weekends, so it’s inclusive because we try to bring everybody together, and it just works really well,” said Lori Factor.

The Summer Festival of the Arts is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event, including parking, is free.