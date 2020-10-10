YSU faculty union votes to strike

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, Youngstown State University’s faculty union, YSU-OEA, voted to strike.

Of the 337 member union, about 97% voted. 86% voted yes to the strike, 9% voted against it and 6% abstained from voting.

Once the state chapter of the Ohio Education Association sanctions the move, the strike will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.

YSU students will be on fall break, giving YSU administration two days to make a deal with the union so that classes aren’t interrupted.

