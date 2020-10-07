YSU faculty union says talks ‘unproductive,’ inches toward strike

Both sides met for over two hours on Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Negotiators for the faculty union at Youngstown State University said talks Wednesday were “unproductive” and the membership is “one step closer to a strike.”

YSU-OEA spokesperson Mark Vopat said ongoing contract issues with YSU administration have stalled.

Both sides met for over two hours on Wednesday.

Vopat said the Board of Trustees’ proposal ignores recommendations in a fact-finder’s report, which the board rejected.

“This is tantamount to turning back the clock, scuttling months of negotiations and returning us to the very impasse that fact-finding was meant to overcome. It’s difficult to understand the sense behind such an approach,” Vopat said.

YSU’s administration issued a statement Wednesday saying that the pay increases the union is asking for will cost $4.2 million compounded over three years.

“It would be impossible for the administration to agree to such a proposal given the university’s financial circumstances,” the statement read.

Administrators cited a $3.7 million drop in general fund revenue, 31 employee layoffs, and a 4.4% decrease in overall enrollment, among other costs.

Vopat said the membership will meet Thursday via Zoom where an update on negotiations will be presented and a strike vote could be taken.

Both sides say they plan to meet Friday for contract talks.

WKBN First News reached out to university officials but, as of this report, have not heard back.

