YSU faculty union continues negotiations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s faculty union, YSU-OEA, is negotiating with YSU administration Sunday afternoon.

The negotiations began at 3 p.m. according to YSU-OEA spokesman Mark Vopat.

On Saturday, Youngstown State University’s faculty union, YSU-OEA, voted to strike.

Of the 337 member union, about 97% voted. 86% voted yes to the strike, 9% voted against it and 5% abstained from voting.

YSU has a section on their website with more information for students about the strike.

Friday night, a tentative contract agreement was reached with the YSU Association for Classified Employees.

