YSU faculty union calls for audit following proposed program cuts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s faculty union wants an audit done on the university.

The announcement followed meetings by university administration as they look to make faculty and academic program cuts.

The union is calling for the board of trustees to not just look into cutting academics, but also how money is being spent in non-academic areas too.

The union claims there hasn’t been a performance audit at YSU in 10 years.

“It is bewildering to us that the Board of Trustees has approved massive cuts that will negatively

impact students’ educations here at YSU, while refusing to apply the same cost-benefit analysis

that they claim is informing these cuts to the university in its entirety—including administration

and athletics,” Spokesperson Mark Vopat said in a statement released by the union Friday.

Earlier this week, the university said there was an 11% drop in enrollment and cited that drop as a reason for proposed cuts.

There is a rally planned for Tuesday at noon on YSU’s campus.