YSU Equestrian Team competing in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown State Equestrian Team is competing Saturday in a horsemanship show.

Students from YSU, Slippery Rock, West Virginia University and other schools will compete at Garwood Arena.

Each rider draws a horse and must ride that horse. Each school brings horses to be in the drawing.

The rider must show that horse to the best of their ability, even though it is likely they have never ridden that horse before.

Students are judged on how they work with their horses.

The show starts at 8 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. At 5 p.m., the regional championship show will determine who makes it to the semi-finals in Utah.

The event takes place at 2538 Middleton Road and is free and open to the public.