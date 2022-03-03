YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An appeal for reinstatement filed by a Youngstown State University Jewish Studies professor whose contract was not renewed has been denied.

Professor Jacob Ari Labendz appealed the university’s decision to not renew his contract following 26 program cuts. Labendz also runs the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies.

Students and staff held protests at YSU and delivered petitions hoping to save the professor’s job, but Lebendz’s appeal was rejected, according to YSU spokesperson Ron Cole.

“We are still in discussion on many levels across campus and the community regarding the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies and its future leadership and direction. We will communicate that when decisions are made,” Cole said.