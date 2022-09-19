YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a memo sent on Monday to Youngstown State University’s faculty, Provost Brien Smith listed 11 departments where cuts could be made.

The cuts would make up for money lost from a 4 percent decrease in full-time enrollment.

The following departments are on the list for possible cuts:

Accounting and Finance Art Communication Criminal Justice and Consumer Science Music and Theatre English World Languages Health Professions Humanities and Social Sciences Mathematics and Statistics Astronomy and Environmental Sciences Teacher Education and Leadership Studies

Nothing final has been decided.

Smith says the extent of the cuts will depend, in part, on the number of faculty members who opt for the voluntary separation or retirement program that YSU announced last week.