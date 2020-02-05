YSU community practices how to handle a bio-terrorism situation

The overall goal was to make sure they are prepared of an act of war or outbreak were to happen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU students, staff and faculty got firsthand training when it comes to a major bio-terrorism attack.

The training was hosted by the university’s Department of Nursing and the Mahoning County District Board of Health Wednesday morning.

They went through exercises such as dispensing medication to large amounts of people if they were affected by Anthrax.

The overall goal was to make sure they are prepared if an act of war or outbreak were to happen.

“If we need to mass vaccinate like we did for the swine flu several years ago, we set up stations throughout the community and we hope to be one of those stations that can be ready to mobilize and vaccinate,” said YSU coordinator Wendy Thomas.

YSU has never had to activate the center, but says it could be ready in less than 24 hours if needed.