YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday marks the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Youngstown State University celebrated Hispanic cultures with a free festival for everyone in the community.

There was food, music, performers and vendors.

Anna Torres is on the Hispanic Heritage Planning Committee. She said the event showcases the diversity of different Hispanic cultures.

“We might share a main language but we have dialects and our foods are so different, but also in that difference, right, we come together as one and so it’s a wonderful time,” Torres said.

The committee will host a Day of the Dead celebration at Kilcawley Center on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.