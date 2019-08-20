YSU communications head says area is ‘ground zero’ for reinventing journalism since Vindy closure

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, the Tribune Chronicle announced it was buying The Vindicator. Since then, the chairman of Youngstown State University’s communication department believes the city is part of something bigger.

Adam Earnheardt not only has an interesting perspective on the Tribune buying The Vindicator, but on the Youngstown media market as a whole.

Earnheardt was the moderator of a public meeting on July 2, four days after The Vindicator announced it was closing.

He said he was pleasantly surprised to hear the Tribune was buying The Vindicator, and glad The Vindicator’s archives and website will continue. He also said the people of the Youngstown area don’t realize it, but they’re part of a big experiment.

“We have become, all of a sudden, ground zero for the reinvention of journalism. When you have companies live ProPublica coming in here and now The Compass Project with McClatchy and Google, and what the Tribune Chronicle is doing buying The Vindicator nameplate, masthead — that’s kind of cool. And when you can tell our students and people in this Valley that they’re part of something that could be special is really great,” he said.

Earnheardt says what comes out of Youngstown in the next few years could be a model for journalism of the future. He says someday, what happened this year in Youngstown will be a chapter in textbooks somewhere.

