YSU committed to helping international students through new ICE requirements

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – International students across the country are all wondering if they will still be allowed to stay in the United States for the start of the fall semester, including some enrolled at Youngstown State.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced earlier this week that international students will be sent home if their university moves all classes online.

For now, YSU is adopting a hybrid model. Half of the classes will be in-person and the other half will be online.

Nathan Myers, associate provost of International and Global Initiatives at YSU, said they’re doing everything they can to work with the current situation.

“The thing that is in the back of, certainly, all of our students’ minds is that if we were to go all online in the middle of fall, for instance, the current guidance suggests that international students then need to depart the country immediately.”

Myers said within the first two days of finding out about this, his office received over a hundred emails from concerned international students.

He also said they plan to work with international students trying to transfer to YSU from other universities that are going to be online only.

“We’re going to have the international students’ backs as we’ll have all students’ backs. We’re really committed to doing whatever is that we need to do, with the idea that our students are the reason that we’re all here.”