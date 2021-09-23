YSU celebrates largest fundraising campaign in university’s history

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, Youngstown State University celebrate its largest ever fundraising campaign.

“We See Tomorrow” raised a record $126 million.

The money helps provide scholarships, instruction and classroom technology.

The campaign is the largest in the university’s history, and includes 40 gifts of at least one million dollars.

President Jim Tressel talked about the people who donated.

“If it weren’t for Youngstown State University, many of their lives wouldn’t have been the way that they were fortunate to have them go. And if it weren’t for their faculty back in the day who convinced them that they could or if it weren’t for the people that helped them get their first job or give them opportunities or help them learn how to critically think and problem solve and work hard and all of those things. It was just so much fun listening to people reminisce,” Tressel said.

The initiative was led by the YSU foundation and started back in 2014.

“The level of support we experienced through this campaign is nothing short of remarkable,” said Paul McFadden, president of the YSU Foundation, YSU’s fundraising arm, in a release. “It is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of so many students, alumni, faculty, staff and others over the course of more than 100 years to make YSU the special place it is in our region. People really love this place, and they want to give back.”

The fundraising campaign is believed to be the largest philanthropic effort across the Mahoning Valley.