YSU cancels Summer Festival of the Arts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University made the decision to cancel their annual Summer Festival of the Arts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was originally scheduled for July 11 and 12.

Phyllis M. Paul, Dean of the Cliffe College of Creative Arts & Communication, said, “While it is never easy to cancel a long-standing event, this decision is prudent for the safety of all concerned.”

The university is working on rescheduling sometime this year, possibly in the fall.