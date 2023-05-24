YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A ceremony held Wednesday honored and remembered members of the Youngstown State University community who died while on active duty.

YSU’S Calling of the Names took place at Veteran’s Plaza. Students, faculty and alumni read the names of 67 people. Those people were enrolled or working at YSU when they were called to war and never returned.

First News spoke to Patrick Williams, YSU’s associate director of Veterans Affairs, who said it is important to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I think that the further we get away from wars, students especially tend to forget about the sacrifices that were made by those that came before them,” Williams said.

Williams said their sacrifices guarantee America’s freedom and that is why these people deserved to be honored.