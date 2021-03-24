YSU building scheduled for renovation

Local News

Beeghly Center was built in 1971

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State’s Athletic Department has plans to renovate parts of Beeghly Center.

The renovations include replacing some seating for safety compliance and handicapped accessibility.

A new training room is also being built. Also being considered is possibly putting in on-court loge seating on the north end of the basketball court.

YSU is looking to get a cost estimate on the loge seating before making a final decision.

The estimated cost of the project is $2.4 million.

The training room will be done this year and the seating project after the next basketball season.

Beeghly Center was built in 1971.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com