YSU building scheduled for renovation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State’s Athletic Department has plans to renovate parts of Beeghly Center.
The renovations include replacing some seating for safety compliance and handicapped accessibility.
A new training room is also being built. Also being considered is possibly putting in on-court loge seating on the north end of the basketball court.
YSU is looking to get a cost estimate on the loge seating before making a final decision.
The estimated cost of the project is $2.4 million.
The training room will be done this year and the seating project after the next basketball season.
Beeghly Center was built in 1971.