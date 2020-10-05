YSU Board of Trustees rejects fact-finder’s report

University officials also say the report is "unclear" and "ambiguous"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees met Monday where they voted to reject a fact-finder’s report in the ongoing contract negotiations with faculty at the university.

The report, which recommends a 6 percent pay raise for members of YSU-OEA, shows a “lack of appreciation and understanding,” university officials wrote in a news release.

Previously, the school administration said the raise was in contrast with other university employees who have taken a pay cut and have been furloughed during the pandemic.

“While we disagree with our faculty colleagues on the report, we do believe there is plenty of room for compromise and agreement,” said Anita Hackstedde, board chair. “The union leadership has expressed belief that we can work out differences in the report, and we agree.”

The report was created following sworn testimony and data presented by both sides during the fact-finding process, including financial and budget documents.

YSU-OEA spokesperson Mark Vopat has said that the fact-finder’s report “offers a clear path forward.”

The union issued a 10-day strike notice last week.

