YSU begins College2Careers program to help students with disabilities prepare for future

The program can assist students with finding internships, part-time jobs and occasionally provide some financial help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new program at Youngstown State University is working to help students with disabilities reach their goals.

College2Careers began this fall semester. It provides different services to students.

“Help with career exploration, help them determine what would be a good career goal for them. We might send them for vocational testing and some job shadowing,” said Bill Koch.

Koch is a counselor with the College2Careers program. He meets with students one on one to go over different options and assists them with their future plans.

He said they also can assist students with finding internships, part-time jobs and occasionally provide some financial help with tuition.

The program is a part of the state agency Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.

Koch worked at the agency’s location downtown before coming to YSU. He says he is happy they have branched out to serve YSU students, as well as other colleges around Ohio.

He says it’s important to know, you do not have to be registered with the disabilities office to take advantage of the program.

“We use the word disability; that means a whole lot of things to different people. The way we define disability is simply any sort of condition that’s presented barriers to employment. So, it can be a physical health issue, it can be mental health, it can be cognitive,” he said.

He said even something such as depression or a back injury could apply.

Anyone wanting to learn more about the services offered can and to find out if you meet the requirements for College2Careers can call Koch at 330-314-2468 or stop by the disabilities office on the second floor of Kilcawley, room 2082.

For more information, you can visit OODworks.com.