YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven faculty members were told Monday that their contracts won’t be renewed for the fall 2022 semester.

Another nine received non-renewal notices late last year.

The university says it’s all part of a cost-cutting measure due to declining enrollment.

The new notices were given to three lecturers from the Beeghly College of Liberal Arts, Social Sciences and Education, two from the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and two from the Bitonte College of Health and Human Services.