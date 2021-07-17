YSU basketball legend Herb Lake dies at 85

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown State University basketball rebound legend died Tuesday.

Record-holder Herb Lake, Sr. died at the age of 85 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Lake played for the Penguins’ basketball team from 1955 to 1959, setting the school records for most rebounds in one season, as well as most rebounds made in a player’s career.

During one season at YSU, Lake recorded 555 rebounds, and 1,848 rebounds throughout his career.

Lake also recorded 33 rebounds in a single game, a record that hasn’t been broken yet.

The Pennsylvania native’s name is written in YSU history as he was named to the YSU Basketball Hall of Fame in 1985.

YSU’s Athletic Department released this statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Herb Lake, Sr., a YSU Hall of Famer and one of Youngstown State’s all-time great men’s basketball players. His outstanding basketball career left an unforgettable mark on not only the Penguins’ basketball program, but our university and community as well. We extend our deepest sympathies, prayers and condolences to the family.”

Lake also holds the record for most points scored in a game at his first school, Midland High School in Pennsylvania. In 1955, he personally added 53 points to the board, a record that’s still his today.

Lake is remembered by his family, Herb Lake, Jr., daughters Shari Lake and Karen Lake, and his grandson, as well as by the entire basketball community in the Valley.