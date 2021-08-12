YSU authorities share vision for future of campus parking deck

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parking at Youngstown State University could look a bit different within the next few years. Parking authorities on campus have a new vision for one of their parking decks.

Parking authorities say the parking deck located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Lincoln could be torn down as early as next summer.

Right in line with the university updating their master play, the authorities say they think it’s a good time to make some changes to the parking structure.

“Our plan for this fall is we’re going to primarily utilize the first two floors on a regular basis. We put about $250,000 into the deck this year,” said Danny O’Connell of YSU parking.

O’Connell says they did this to ensure students could use the entire garage if necessary, but with the current enrollment at YSU and other parking deck options, there should be more than enough space.

“One of the issues with an older parking deck is you have 75% of the spots come out one entrance,” O’Connell said.

Though tearing down the deck would remove over 1,200 parking spots, O’Connell says it won’t be torn down until other parking is put in place for students first.

“We just want to make sure we are efficient with how we do it. We have enough spots for our students. I mean, that’s our primary purpose here,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell says there are a lot of things that could be put in place of the parking deck that would better suit the university.

“It would be great potential with something related to the student union, you know, whether it be food service and more student union activities,” he said.

O’Connell says, though he could see the parking deck coming down as early as next summer, it’s still early in the process and he could also see it remaining for another three years.