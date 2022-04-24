YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Youngstown State University art students are showing off their work in a gallery on campus.

The work will be showcased at the Judith Rae Solomon Gallery on campus.

The Junior Portfolio Review exhibition is a huge milestone in a student’s fine art education. YSU juniors on a visual arts track are required to put together a gallery for their major.

The head of the visual and dramatic arts department says it is no easy feat.

About two to three students work together to put on the exhibition of their work. Students are hands-on from start to finish. They not only create the art but also decide how to showcase each piece.

“It’s this moment where they’re able to start working independently and thinking about their work as a body of work as opposed to, perhaps maybe the way they thought of it when they were creating work in classes. But, they move from one project to the next,” said Dr. Stephanie Smith, chair of Visual and Dramatic Arts.

This is the lead-in to a much bigger project as seniors. Before graduation, students hold galleries inside a much bigger venue.

All of the artists on display are Valley natives.

Starting this week, there will be three students with work on display. Another three students will showcase their work the following week at the beginning of May.

The public is able to view the work on display, starting Monday.

The gallery is located on the first floor of Bliss Hall on campus. Visitors are welcome Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.