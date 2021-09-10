YSU art museum celebrates 30th anniversary with opening reception

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s John J. McDonough Museum of Art is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary.

Earlier Friday, they held an opening reception for the opening of their fall season.

The museum is featuring solo exhibitions by three dynamic artists from the Pittsburgh area. Each of the artists was at the reception to give lectures at the McDonough throughout the evening.

This is the museum’s second reception. They had their first one in over a year because of COVID-19 in the summer.

Museum Director Claudia Berlinski says she is excited to celebrate such a big milestone.

“It’s amazing, and honestly, it feels like we’ve been here longer because we’ve just been part of the community and serving the community and university for so long,” Berlinski said.

The reception was open free to the public.

The museum will also be having a fundraiser in October for their 30th anniversary. It will be virtual and include an auction, swag bags and access to a jazz performance.