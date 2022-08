YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The University Courtyards on Youngstown State University’s campus was evacuated Saturday evening.

Youngstown Fire Department said the sprinkler system was able to hold the fire in a room on the second floor at bay until the department arrived. However, the sprinklers caused a lot of water damage.

The resident of the room was able to escape safely. No one was injured.

The fire is under investigation. The cause is unclear.