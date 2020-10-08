YSU announces new scholarship in late attorney’s memory

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University announced a new scholarship Thursday morning.

It’s in memory of the late Attorney Richard McLaughlin, who passed away August 9.

He has a deep history with university. McLaughlin was a student, teacher and member of the Board of Trustees.

His daughter says his children and nine of his grandkids went on to get degrees from YSU.

Now, he’ll be helping others.

“He worked his way through all of his degrees — YSU, Georgetown, Georgetown Masters of Law, and he didn’t get funding for anything. He worked his way through, and so to know that he is going to be able to help a student every year would have meant so much to him,” said Molly Burdette, his daughter.

The Richard McLaughlin Memorial Scholarship is open to undergraduate students majoring in general studies in the YSU Beeghly College of Liberal Arts, Social Science and Education.

McLaughlin’s family also donated a set of political campaign buttons in his memory. They date back to 1960.

The collection includes buttons for John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and Richard Nixon.

