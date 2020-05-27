YSU announces job cuts, layoffs as part of substantial budget reduction plan

These actions were taken in response to financial struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University announced Wednesday that there will be substantial budget cuts at the university, including the elimination of 22 coaching and administrative positions in Intercollegiate Athletics.

This will lead to a nearly $2 million expense reduction, the university said.

The university and two of its employee unions also agreed on a plan that calls for furloughs. It includes a 10% pay cut and 69 layoffs, saving the university at least $2.8 million.

Both of the actions were taken in response to financial struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement with the 251-member Association for Classified Employees and the 163-member Association of Professional/Administrative Staff calls for:

All employees in the two unions to take 26 furlough days of unpaid leave during the 2020-21 fiscal year that starts July 1. That equals a 10% pay cut.

Forty-five ACE employees and 24 APAS employees to be laid off for lack of work in areas of the university that have temporarily closed due to the pandemic, including areas such as Housing and Dining Services and Parking. The lack-of-work layoffs run through July 31.

“Our employees stepped up earlier this spring when we had to quickly switch all of our classes to remote instruction,” YSU President Jim Tressel said. “They’re stepping up again by agreeing to these actions. We commend them for their cooperation and continued commitment to the university’s greater good.”

The actions come less than three weeks after Tressel announced that he was taking a 15% salary reduction and that over 100 employees not included in the unions will have up to a 10% pay cut as well.