YSU announces deal with ACE union, no deal with faculty

The tentative agreement is with the YSU Association for Classified Employees

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University officials announced late Friday that they have reached a tentative contract agreement with their classified employees, but there is still no deal with faculty.

The tentative agreement with the YSU Association for Classified Employees will now go before the ACE membership and the YSU Board of Trustees for formal ratification.

“We thank the leaders of the ACE union for their respectful and reasonable efforts on behalf of our students and the entire university community,” YSU President Jim Tressel said. “From the very beginning of this challenging COVID-19 pandemic, the leadership and membership of this group have worked extremely hard in a cooperative way to help the university and our students.”

The pact calls for essentially the same economic terms presented and rejected Friday to the faculty union, university officials said.

Negotiations have deteriorated between university officials and its faculty union, YSU-OEA. The faculty union is taking a strike vote that will end at 5 p.m Saturday.

Earlier Friday, YSU administration called on the faculty union to withdraw its strike notice, which voted it would take place Monday, Oct. 12, the first day of fall break.

More headlines from WKBN.com: