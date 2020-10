The union and university administration say they've reached an understanding

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – The faculty strike at Youngstown State University is over. The union and university administration say they’ve reached an understanding on a new three-year contract and will be working out additional details Thursday.

WKBN First News heard from representatives on both sides. Mark Vopat, the YSU-OEA spokesperson, told us the two sides reached an understanding early Thursday morning.

Scheduled classes at YSU will continue Thursday, October 15.