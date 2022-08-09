YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A grant was announced Tuesday that will help schools fund training in broadband and 5G-related credentials.

Youngstown State University is among four training providers to share in the $592,215 grant.

This is the third round of the initiative, which helps Ohioans who are low-income, partially unemployed, or totally unemployed participate in a training program and receive one or more credentials for free.

Of the four schools chosen, two are four-year universities, one is a career center and another is a joint vocational. They include:

Youngstown State University

Ashland University

Tri-County Career Center

Washington County Joint Vocational School District.

The schools will be reimbursed up to $3,000 for each completed credential issued.

The initiative is part of the Individual Microcredential Assistance Program (IMAP), which hopes to help fill the estimated 1,250 jobs needed to expand broadband access and the 32,000 jobs needed to deploy 5G access across Ohio.

Career pathways through IMAP include 5G and Broadband Deployment, Wireless Broadband Infrastructures, Certified Fiber Optic Installer, and more. Training will be offered in-person and online.

Those interested in earning a credential or learning more about the program can visit the IMAP website at Workforce.Ohio.gov/IMAP.