YSU alumnus Terry Lynch remembered in 911 memorial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Saturday will mark 20 years since Youngstown State University alumnus Terry Lynch lost his life in the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

If you walk along YSU’s campus near Kilcawley Center, you’ll come across a memorial with Lynch’s photo. Then, you can read a little about him.

“We provided context to what Terry Lynch did, what had happened with his family, and what the background of where we were going,” said Anthony Spano, organizer of the memorial.

Lynch was at the Pentagon meeting with officials about expanding benefits for military families when it was attacked. He was 49 years old.

He graduated from YSU with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1976 and a Master of Arts in 1978. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.

The memorial was created in 2002 as a way to honor Lynch and the others who lost their lives that day.

“Really one of the main goals was to really unite the population of YSU and to bring the students and the community together, and just really make a difference,” Spano said.

Wednesday, Spano was a speaker during a virtual presentation of the 2021 Robert Reader Speaker series called History Happens Here. He spoke about the impact that day had on so many students and faculty at YSU.

“I was actually heading to my 9:30 class on the Youngstown State Campus at that time, where our teacher walked in at 9:30 and said, ‘Hey, the World Trade Center just got hit by a plane, and I don’t think we understood the repercussions or the events that would follow,” Spano said.

Spano said he and others worked hard to create the memorial because they felt it was important for the YSU community to always remember.