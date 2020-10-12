YSU administration and union consider counterproposal to end strike

YSU administrators said that a new economic proposal would include some compromise on wages

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some significant progress has been announced in negotiations between YSU and its faculty union.

YSU administrators said that a new economic proposal would include some compromise on wages and salary increases.

The latest economic proposal includes:

First year : no pay raise.

no pay raise. Second year : 1% pay raise, plus a $1,000 lump sum payment to lecturers/senior lecturers and assistant professors and a $750 lump sum payment to associate and full professors.

1% pay raise, plus a $1,000 lump sum payment to lecturers/senior lecturers and assistant professors and a $750 lump sum payment to associate and full professors. Third year: 2% pay raise.

In addition, faculty contributions to health insurance premiums would remain the same for the first two years, increasing from 15% to 18% in the third year. This is the same health care plan agreed to in a tentative agreement with the university’s classified staff union last week, YSU administrators said.

In the event that an agreement cannot be reached, the university plans to remain open and continue instruction on Wednesday.

Talks resume on Tuesday.

