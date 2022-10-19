YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police and security for the Youngstown City School District are investigating after at least three students had to be treated Tuesday for overdose symptoms at East High School.

Lt. Gerard Slattery, head of the police department’s Vice Squad, said the students became ill after ingesting something. Paramedics had to treat them with naloxone, an antidote used to treat opiate overdoses, to revive them.

Slattery said he could not comment on much of the details of the investigation, but he did say some evidence was collected and will most likely be sent to the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation for testing.

A school district spokesperson, Stacy Quinones, said they had no further comment on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.