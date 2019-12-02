YPD: woman rams car into garage because baby’s father would not come outside

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell woman is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said she rammed a car into a garage on the west side early Saturday because the father of her daughter would not come outside when she tried to drop the child off.

Summer Bevly, 24, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of endangering children and criminal damaging. She is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Police were called about 1 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 100 block of North Richview Avenue for a fight. When they got there, reports said witnesses told them Bevly was in the driveway honking her horn for the father of their child and when he did not come outside, she rammed his car several times and pushed it into the driveway.

Bevly told police she did honk the horn and ram the car, which hit the garage, but added she did not think she hit the car that hard.