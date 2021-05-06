YPD: Woman pulled over for traffic violation complains about fake meth

"The kid I bought it from sold me fake meth," reports said she told police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman who was pulled over in Youngstown Wednesday morning complained to police that what she thought was methamphetamine was fake.

Reports said police pulled over a car about 10:15 a.m. at the corner of Market Street and East Midlothian Boulevard for an improper turn.

According to police, the driver, 52-year-old Angela Cascarelli, of Bedford Road, was immediately acting very nervous.

The officer who pulled her over saw the stem of a crack pipe sticking out of her shirt but she refused to hand it over, reports said. Other officers had to be called because she was acting up but she eventually gave police the pipe, reports said.

When asked if she had anything else, she pulled a plastic bag out of her bra that had a rock-like substance inside and complained that she thought it was methamphetamine but it turned out to be fake.

“The kid I bought it from sold me fake meth,” reports said she told police.

A test was done on what was in the bag and it came up negative for methamphetamine or crack cocaine, reports said.

Cascarelli was issued a citation for counterfeit controlled substances and released at the scene, reports said.