YPD: woman picks up gun while cop fights with suspect, tosses in cruiser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman stopped on Market Street Wednesday as a police officer was wrestling with a suspect. She took a gun the officer tossed aside during the struggle and placed it in the officer’s cruiser.

Reports said the gun was taken during a struggle with Daymon Reid, 26, of Austintown, who was arrested on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and obstructing official business after he was pulled over for driving too fast about 5:15 p.m. at Market Street and West Indianola Avenue.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reid’s arrest was one of two Wednesday afternoon for guns.

Reports said Reid was driving a car very fast and went past the officer as the officer was about to turn from Market Street to West Indianola Avenue. The officer put his lights on and the car stopped in the driveway of a store and Reid got out.

Reid was ordered back in the car and he complied, but once he was back in the car, he kept reaching for the floor, reports said, before opening the door and running away.

The officer grabbed him on Market Street, but Reid would not obey orders to allow himself to be handcuffed. He also had a 9mm handgun in his hand, reports said.

Reports said the officer managed to get ahold of the gun and tossed it aside as he waited for backup, but Reid continued struggling and the pair wrestled. As they did, a woman took the gun and put it in the officer’s cruiser, reports said.

Reports said Reid stopped struggling when another officer showed up.

Reid told police the gun belonged to his wife, reports said.

In an unrelated case, police found a .40-caliber handgun, two bags of marijuana, and an extended magazine with 19 rounds of ammunition while pulling over a car about 4:35 p.m. driven by Kevontae Thomas, 21, of Belden Avenue.

The car was pulled over at Woodcrest and Magnolia avenues for excessive window tint, reports said. Reports said when Thomas was asked for his license, he opened up his glove box, where the extended magazine was.

Thomas then opened his center console, where an unloaded gun was, reports said.

One of the bags of marijuana was underneath Thomas while police found the other one in the car, reports said.