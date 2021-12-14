YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Liberty Road woman is free on bond after reports said she attacked another woman Saturday in the parking lot of an East Side store with a curtain rod in front of police.

Sonia Brink, 51, will have a pretrial hearing Monday in front of Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court. Brink was arraigned Monday in municipal court on a misdemeanor count of assault and released from the jail following her arraignment.

Reports said police were in the parking lot of a 1721 Lansdowne Blvd. store about 12 a.m. Saturday when Brink drove into the parking lot, took a curtain rod out of her car and began beating her with it.

Reports said the victim was hit several times with the rod before police managed to get Brink away from the woman.

At the time, reports said police were investigating a potential domestic violence incident with the victim and a man Brink knows when she pulled into the parking lot.

Brink was booked into the Mahoning County jail until she was arraigned Monday.



