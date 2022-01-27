YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say they want to bring back those traffic cameras they had to stop using a couple of years ago.

The Youngstown City Council Safety Committee heard a proposal Thursday from a representative of Blue Line Solutions to provide traffic cameras to help reduce speed on local roadways.

The cameras had been used several years ago along Interstate 680 in the city, but this latest proposal would have them stationed in and around school zones.

The idea is expected to come up again next month when the committee meets again.