YPD union to picket City Hall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The union that represents patrol officers in the police department will be holding an informational picket next week with help from the Ohio Patrolman’s Benevolent Association.

The two unions will hold their picket the week of September 6 on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in front of City Hall at Boardman and Phelps streets.

A joint press release by the two unions said the picket is being held to “educate the public about the city’s take it or leave bargaining strategy and its unfair wage proposal to our union members.”

Members in the patrol union have been complaining about a low starting salary as well as a salary schedule they say either drives officers to leave for departments that pay better or discourages candidates from applying in the first place.

The shortage has led to officers being mandated to working double shifts as well as officers assigned to other units or assignments to be moved back to patrol.