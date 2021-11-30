YPD tries to sort out melee on South Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are trying to determine if a woman was shot in the leg following a melee that broke out late Monday evening at a South Avenue nightclub and drifted across the street.

The woman complained of a gunshot wound to the leg but reports said X-rays taken at St. Elizabeth Health Center were “inconclusive.”

Police were called about 11:35 p.m. for a fight at Club Privilege, 3110 South Ave. On their way there, they also received several calls about gunfire in the area and two gunshot sensor activations on East Avondale Avenue.

As police arrived, several groups of people were leaving in cars and one officer went to East Avondale Avenue, where he found James Neail, 20, in the area where the gunshots were detected.

Three women then appeared and told police that Neail’s family member shot at them after they argued with him and that Neail picked up the gun so the family member would not use it anymore, according to the police report.

Neail told police before he was searched he had a gun and police found one in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt, reports said. Reports said the barrel was warm like it had just been fired. Neail was cited for misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons. He was not charged with a felony because the gun was not loaded. He was released on a summons.

Several witnesses told police the three women who were arguing with Neail’s family member and were the cause of all the problems, reports said.

In the street in front of the club, police found three 9mm shell casings and a .40-caliber shell casing, reports said.