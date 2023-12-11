YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is holding a press conference Monday about a string of homicides that happened over the weekend.

A press conference is scheduled for early Monday afternoon.

Youngstown Police are investigating three separate homicides in the city this weekend.

The most recent happened Sunday morning outside Miss Daisy’s Place on South Avenue.

Police say the 26-year-old victim was found dead near the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

While they don’t have suspects or a motive, they believe he was targeted. Police still haven’t released the victim’s identity.

On Saturday, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Midlothian Boulevard, also on the city’s South Side. It happened just before 10:30 a.m.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots and looked outside to see a man on the ground. Police are still looking for suspects and a motive.

Also still under investigation is the death of a 20-year-old woman on Saturday. Her body was found on Old McCartney Road near Route 422 on the city’s East Side Saturday afternoon.

Captain Jason Simon says this is also a homicide case. No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.